NO services are running between Tweedbank and Edinburgh today (Sunday) as ScotRail conductors take strike action over overtime payments.Services on the Borders Railway will resume on Monday morning.The rail union RMT has said the 24-hour strikes would take place for the next SIX Sundays, every Sunday until 2nd of May, with the possibility of further action if no agreement is reached with ScotRail.

The rail operator has warned customers of "significant" travel disruption on a number of key routes as a result of the action. Customers are advised to check the ScotRail website for updates.In addition to the Sunday strikes, the RMT union has instructed its members not to work on any rest days or undertake "higher grade duties" from 00:01 on Friday until further notice.

In a statement, ScotRail said it would not be able to provide the same level of services over the next six Sundays.

It warned that services would be cancelled on a number of key routes and would have "a significant impact" on people who needed to travel.