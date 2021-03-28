ITV News Tyne Tees and Border unveils Amy Lea as its new presenter

ITV News Tyne Tees and Border has unveiled its new presenter. Amy Lea will join Ian Payne on-screen from 29th March to present the evening news programme, replacing Pam Royle.

I am beyond thrilled about being the new presenter at ITV Tyne Tees and Border. It is the opportunity of a lifetime and I just feel incredibly privileged to have the chance to share the news - good and bad, funny, happy or sad, with all those watching where we live. Amy Lea, ITV News Tyne Tees and Border presenter

During her career, Amy has reported on stories both home and abroad, including the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Raoul Moat and the Manchester Arena bombings.

Amy has risen through the ranks at ITV Tyne Tees and Border. She joined the team as a Production Journalist in 2015, becoming an On-Screen Journalist in 2018.

Before joining ITV, Amy worked in commercial radio in the North East and North Yorkshire, and with the BBC in both radio and television.

Amy Lea with her co-present Ian Payne, who said he was "really looking forward to the start of another exciting chapter." Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees and Border

Amy added: “There is no doubt that this is the best part of the world and it's honour to be a part of the very talented teams we are lucky to have at ITV Tyne Tees and Border.”

Amy replaces former longstanding presenter, Pam Royle, whose final day on air was on Friday.

Co-presenter Ian Payne is looking forward to starting a new chapter with Amy. Ian says: "I'm thrilled to be joined by Amy - she's a great talent, full of energy and enthusiasm."

Pam's been my best friend and on-screen partner for such a long time - it's going to be a big change for us all, including our wonderful viewers, and I'm really looking forward to the start of another exciting chapter with Amy alongside me. Ian Payne, ITV News Tyne Tees and Border presenter

Head of News for Tyne Tees and Border, Michaela Byrne, says: “Amy brings a great track record of journalism to her new role and she will continue the legacy of Pam’s warmth and authority on screen.

"She also perfectly embodies the passion that the entire team feels about the region we broadcast to."

Managing Editor for ITV Border Catherine Houlihan says: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Amy’s going to be the new face of Lookaround. She’s terrifically talented and will be a fantastic addition to the programme.”

You can watch Amy and Ian on Lookaround at 6pm on ITV.