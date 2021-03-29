Wild campers leave behind tents, empty bottles and sleeping bags near Thirlmere

As coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in England, there are concerns about the potential impact of an influx of visitors to the Lake District.

A video, viewed by thousands of people on social media, shows tents and litter left behind by wild campers who stayed overnight in Langdale over the weekend.

The Lakes Plastic Collective shared the footage online, describing the mess as "one of the worst fly camp sites" they had ever seen.

Around 13 bin bags of rubbish were collected. They say there was evidence of 'drug use, glass bottles, food and discarded broken camping equipment.'

The National Park Authority says it is working with Cumbria Police, Merseyside Police, and other organisations to tackle anti-social behaviour in the Lake District.

Groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens once more from Monday in England. As well as this, outdoor sports facilities have reopened and the 'stay-at-home' order has ended.

A new slogan was also unveiled to stress the importance of ventilation in reducing the spread of the virus: “Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air.”