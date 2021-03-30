A pair of breeding ospreys, who successfully raised and fledged two chicks last year, have returned to a South Lakeland nature reserve.

Blue 35 and White YW arrived at Foulshaw Moss Nature Reserve, near Witherslack, on Friday 26 March. The male bird was spotted first, followed a few hours later by the female. They returned the same time last year.

Reserve officer, Paul Waterhouse, hope their return to the nest could lead to chicks for the eighth year running.

He said: “We’ve been waiting with eager anticipation for the return of Blue 35 and White YW and it’s great to see them safely return to Cumbria.

"We look forward to what we hope will be yet another successful breeding season. Last summer two osprey chicks fledged, bringing the breeding pair’s total to an amazing 18 chicks so far since 2014! Let’s hope for an equally successful season this year."

Footage of ospreys when they returned to Foulshaw Moss in 2020.

During the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the Foulshaw ospreys were a 'social media sensation', as views of the live osprey cam more than doubled.

Many of those watching said the footage of the birds was a ‘lifeline’ and brought them 'close to nature during difficult times during lockdown.'

Paul said: “We were touched at how this wonderful wildlife spectacle, that we’re so lucky to witness here in Cumbria, brought comfort to so many people at a difficult time and we hope everyone will continue to watch it this season as well.”

You can watch the ospreys live by visiting this website.