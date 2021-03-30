When will the 'Galloway Hoard' be displayed in Kirkcudbright?

Viking and early Christian artefacts discovered by a metal detectorist in Dumfries and Galloway seven years ago are going on display in the region.

The 'Galloway Hoard' was discovered on in September 2014 and has been described as one of "the country's most astounding finds".

It's the largest Viking hoard found in modern history, with more than 100 items unearthed, including beads, brooches and rings.

Experts at the National Museums of Scotland have been cleaning and conserving much of the hoard over the last two years, and are now ready to be put on public display in a specially designed exhibition.

Following display first at the National Museums of Scotland in Edinburgh, the exhibition will be shown in Kirkcudbright Galleries from October 2021 until July 2022.

Andy Ferguson, Chair of the Communities Committee said today:“I have been lucky enough to have seen the Galloway Hoard soon after its discovery and I know first-hand how beautiful it is.

"I am very excited that in working in partnership with NMS, our Council is able to bring the Hoard to the people of Dumfries and Galloway in what will be an inspiring, free exhibition for all ages."