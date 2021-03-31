Cumbrian man jailed over child sex offences

A 37-year-old man from Kendal has been jailed for 12 years for child sex crimes.

Luke Swindenbank was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court for seven sexual assaults on a child aged under 13-years-old.

The offences occurred between September and December 2018 in both Dumfries, Scotland and Kendal.

Swindenbank offered a not guilty plea in a trial at the crown court which lasted six days.

Detective Constable Matt McFall, of Cumbria Constabulary, said:

This prosecution would not have been possible had it not been for the bravery, strength and credibility of the victim. Swindenbank demonstrated cowardice, weakness and implausibility which has impacted upon many lives and the jury took little time to unanimously determine his guilt. DC Matt McFall, Cumbria Constabulary

Anyone who wishes to report a crime or speak to an officer about an incident, can contact police on 101.

