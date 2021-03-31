Lake District's most recognisable vessel returns to the water

The Lake District's most recognisable vessel has reopened following the partial easing of lockdown restrictions this week.

Windermere Lake Cruises will operate a limited number of services from Bowness, Ambleside and Lakeside.

Visitors will be allocated a socially distanced seat and must book online in advance.

According to a survey in 2020, the service is the fifth most popular paid for tourist attraction in England attracting more visitors than Stonehenge and Westminster Abbey.

It was forced to close due to the coronavirus lockdown and was set to welcome tourists last week, but bad weather postponed its reopening.