Cleator Moor man Gary McKee has passed the halfway point of his epic fundraising drive to run 110 marathons in the same number of days.

He is doing this for two charities, Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

So far, he has raised more than £50,000 for these causes.

Everyday he runs in a sponsored vest carrying a different message. Until restrictions changed Gary could only run with one other person, his friend Michael Watson, who has joined him on a lot of the run

He will continue running along the Whitehaven to Rowrah railway every day until May 21.