Body recovered from shoreline in search for missing Joyce Kirkland

Police searching for a missing 72-year-old woman have recovered a body from the shoreline in Dumfries and Galloway.

Formal identification has still yet to take place, however the family of Joyce Kirkland, who was reported missing from her home in Kirkcudbright on 12th March, has been informed.

Officers discovered the body near Balme, near Kirkcudbright, at 2:30pm on Wednesday 31 March.

They are still investigating the exact cause of death, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.