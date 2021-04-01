Video report by Ryan Dollard

Kids from Grasmere Primary have been taking breaks from their school work to give lessons in life to those planning trips to the Lake District this summer.

They're teaming up with a local filmmaker to make a video to teach the countryside code to people who may have little experience of nature and rural life.

As restrictions ease and a record number of people are planning holidays in Britain this summer visitor numbers to the Lakes are expected to skyrocket.

These country savvy kids want visitors to feel welcome but understand how to enjoy nature responsibly.

Now, if you're sketchy on your country code, here are the children's top tips to be safe and responsible in the fields and the fells.

Park responsibly

Don't litter...and pick up and bin dog poo!

Stick to footpaths

Keep dogs on the lead near wildlife

The children's more detailed guide to the country code will be available online very soon. and you can check out our website for the guide as well.

It's hoped that greater education will encourage more people to treat the great outdoors with more respect.

Jo Goode, Headteacher, Grasmere School