Representing Border: 01.04.21

Tonight Peter McMahon is in Peebles to begin our coverage of the Holyrood Elections. We report on the election race in the Borders constituency of Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale. We gauge the issues that matter to local voters when we hear the campaign concerns of our Peebles Panel. And could an election for so long considered entirely predictable be set to spring surprises? Peter speaks to the polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice.

