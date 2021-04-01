Westmorland Show held over two days for the first time in history

The Westmorland County Agricultural Society have announced that this year’s Westmorland County Show will be held over 2 days on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th September.

This is the first time in our history that the County Show will be a 2-day event. Organisers say this is 'entirely due to the pandemic' and the commitment to ensuring the Show is as safe as possible for everyone concerned.

Credit: Westmorland Agricultural Society

Organisers have confirmed the show will be a Covid compliant event, and will only go ahead if it is safe to do so. They say they are working closely with all the authorities involved to ensure all requirements in place in September are met, including social distancing.

We are delighted that the Show will go on this year. As the country begins to open up, there is cause for optimism but we are only too aware of the long and difficult road ahead. Like every other business in the world right now, we will have to adapt and we hope everyone understands the changes are to ensure the Show runs safely. Lisa Bennett, Chair Westmorland Agricultural Society

The Westmorland Agricultural Society also say that due to COVID, attendance will be limited, so hope that by running it over 2 days, visitor numbers will be spread out. Livestock classes will also be split across both days, and the layout is being overhauled to make best use of the Showground.

Credit: Westmorland Agricultural Society

Christine Knipe, Chief Executive said, “The next few months are going to be challenging for everyone involved with the Show, but it will also be an exciting time as we work together. We are all keen on staging the Westmorland Show that we all know and love, a true celebration of agriculture.”

For over 200 years, 222 years for Westmorland, agricultural shows have brought together communities, showcasing rural life while providing businesses a platform from which to trade. Westmorland County Show has survived world wars, recessions and the Great British weather. We very much look forward to welcoming everyone back to the 2021 Westmorland County Show. Westmorland Agricultural Society