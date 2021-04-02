'Stay at home' order lifted across southern Scotland

The stay at home order has been lifted across southern Scotland, allowing people to travel locally for non-essential purposes.

It comes after the lifting of some measures in Cumbria and the rest of England saw friends and family able to meet up again in small groups outside, in time for the Easter weekend.

Across southern Scotland on Monday (April 5), hairdressers and barbers can reopen for pre-booked appointments, click and collect shopping will be permitted, and homeware shops and garden centres can welcome back customers.

In person teaching and outdoor sport can also resume for 12-to-17-year-olds.

David Wilson is a local garden centre owner in Dumfries. He says his staff are excited and a little nervous after being closed for 16 weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will give further updates later in the month, but Scotland is currently on course to ease restrictions further from April 26, with cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms due to open, and more people allowed to meet up outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Credit: PA

At this time other venues will be allowed to reopen, including libraries, museums and galleries, gyms and pools.

On Monday (29 March), rules in England were eased to allow groups of up to six people, from any number of households, or a group of any size from up to two households, to gather in parks and gardens.

The Government's "stay at home" order ended, with messaging moving to "stay local", but people are asked to continue to work from home where possible, and overseas travel remains banned.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts reopened, with organised adult and children's sport - including grassroots football - able to return.

