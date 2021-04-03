Northumbria Police and Police Scotland have joined forces to crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Officers have said a 16-year-old found in possession of a knife was arrested and dozens of teenagers were given warnings for Covid breaches.

The initiative, called Operation Inhibit, was launched last month after residents raised concerns about the behaviour of some teenagers in the area were hosting cross-border gatherings of up to 30 people.

Officers from Police Scotland and Northumbria Police have been working together. Credit: Northumbria Police

As part of the operation, uniformed and plain-clothed officers have been carrying out patrols in problem areas to detect and disrupt crime, stop and search suspects and offer reassurance to residents. Numerous bottles and cans of alcohol have been confiscated.

Inspector John Swan, who leads the Berwick Community Team, said:

I appreciate this has been a difficult year for everyone, especially children who have been home-schooled and kept apart for much of the year, but that does not excuse the behaviour of a minority of teens who have causing misery to the area with their anti-social behaviour and flouting of Covid rules. Inspector John Swan, Berwick Community Team

He added:

There has been a hugely disappointing series of incidents that has seen a number of children driven home by officers, handed warnings and their parents spoken to about their behaviour. One child was found in possession of a knife, a far from harmless object to be carrying, especially with alcohol in the mix – this type of behaviour simply won’t be tolerated and offenders will face action. Inspector John Swan, Berwick Community Team

Insp Swan also urged parents to keep up with where their children were during the Easter break and to make sure they were following Covid rules.