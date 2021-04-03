A 79-year-old man has died following a car crash in Northumberland today.

This happened at 8.30am. A white Suzuki had been travelling west on Fountain Head Bank in Seaton Sluice towards The Avenue.

Northumbria Police said that "for reasons yet to be established, it has veered off the road and collided with a wall".

The man was taken to hospital but later died.

An investigation has since been launched and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, said:

Our investigation is ongoing and we have already spoken to number of witnesses in connection with this incident, but would encourage anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch as soon as possible. We’d also welcome any dashcam footage to help us build up a clear picture of the moment leading up to this collision. Sgt Ray Lowery, Northumbria Police

He added that his thoughts were with the family of the 79-year-old.

Anyone with information is can contact police on 101 or using the Tell us Something page on the force's website quoting log 237 03/04/21.