Road Policing officers in Dumfries are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road crash in Charnwood Place, which took place yesterday.

The incident happened around 6.50pm on Friday, 2 April, and involved a Honda Civic and a two-year-old child. The child was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, however was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. The 54-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.

Charnwood Place, Dumfries Credit: ITV Border News

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the child's family at this time, following their tragic loss.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV overlooking the Charnwood Place area to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.

"If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3597 of 2 April 2021."

Locals say the incident has shaken their usually quiet street.