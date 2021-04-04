Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the River Eden after a five hour, multi agency search.

Officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man who fell into the water while out in a boat on the River Eden near Lazonby.

The North West Ambulance Service, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard, mountain rescuers and specialist police divers have also been deployed in the operation.

The incident was reported at 3.21pm yesterday (April 3) and the body of a man was found at around 8:45pm the same day. Formal identification has not yet taken place.