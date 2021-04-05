Man dies a fortnight after collision on A596 at Wigton

A man has died a fortnight after a serious road traffic collision on the A596, north of Wigton.

Ben Law, 22, from Wigton, died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on the evening of April 3.

Ben's family say they are devastated at their loss and politely request privacy at this time. They are being supported by specialist officers.

Police were called shortly after 8.40pm on the 21st March following a collision between a HGV and BMW.

The driver of the BMW, a 29-year-old man and a second passenger a 24-year-old woman from were both taken to Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number of 21st March 2021. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.