Safety warning after man dies in the River Eden

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service have urged people to stay safe around the county's rivers and lakes following the death of a man this weekend.

A body was recovered from the River Eden near Lazonby on Saturday evening, following a multi-agency search operation.

The man, who has yet to be identified, fell into the river at about 3.20pm on Saturday and was found at about 9pm.

The fire service dealt with a further four water-related incidents in north Cumbria over the Easter weekend.

Firefighers are keen to make the public aware of the of the risk of 'cold shock' because water tempreatures are still low.

Will Richardson spoke to ITV Border.