'Coast to Coast' adoption service aims to speed up process for families

Cumbria has joined County Durham and Sunderland in working together to make adoption easier.

It's hoped the launch of a new regional adoption agency, spanning across the north of England, will help more parents start a family.

The Adopt Coast to Coast partnership will mean the three local authorities can make the adoption process faster.

75 families approved between April 2020 - February 2021.

121 children matched between between April 2020 - February 2021.

Couple Robbie and Steven decided to adopt a child in 2019. They 'instantly' fell in love with their beautiful little boy Josh.

Steven said: “The adoption journey might seem completely overwhelming for some people, especially if you’ve been thinking about it for a long time–but it’s all totally worth it.

“All the waiting and worrying, all the concerns about whether you’ve said the right thing or the wrong thing-just relax, be truthful and open with your social worker, and you could have your own forever family too"

Credit: Adopt Coast to Coast

Paula Gibbons Head of Service for Adopt Coast to Coast said: “Many people have faced uncertainly during the Covid-19 pandemic and have had more time to reflect than ever before so this is an ideal time to consider whether adoption might be a way to add to or start a family.

"There are still a lot of misconceptions about how long the adoption process takes and who is eligible to adopt, so for us Adopt Coast to Coast has come at an ideal time to support those looking to start their adoption journey.”