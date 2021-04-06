On tonight's programme - The Lib Dem leader is back in the Borders claiming his party can make a comeback in what was once its heartland. Peter MacMahon sits down with Willie Rennie for the first of Representing Border's leader interviews to discuss COVID recovery plans, his opposition to a second independence referendum and Brexit. Also tonight - vaccine passports and faster lockdown lifting - the COVID questions featuring on the campaign trail.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: