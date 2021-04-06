The first of our special reports profiling the constituencies in our area ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on the 6th May 2021.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale stretches from the commuter belt south of Edinburgh down to south of Peebles and includes Galashiels and Melrose.

Five years ago Christine Grahame held the seat for the SNP with a comfortable majority while the Scottish Conservatives were runner up. Watch Matty Sutton's report:

The candidates standing in Midlothian South, Tweedddale and Lauderdale for the election on 6th May are: