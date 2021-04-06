Secondary pupils to return full-time after Easter holidays in Scotland

All secondary school pupils in Scotland will return to class full-time after the Easter holidays, except for those shielding.

The First Minister announced the latest of lockdown restrictions means pupils will return to classrooms, almost four months after they shut down at Christmas due to coronavirus.

Primary pupils returned to class full-time in stages during February and March, while most high-school students were receiving part time face-to-face lessons.

Credit: PA

Speaking at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said the decision has been taken following an assessment of relevant data.

She said: "When the Easter holidays end, virtually all pupils will return to school full-time, so secondary schools will go back to in-person, full-time learning."

The exception to this is children who are shielding, who are asked to remain at home until April 26.

Restaurants and pubs are scheduled to reopen on April 26 in Scotland. Credit: PA

A “significant reopening of the economy and society” remains scheduled for April 26 in Scotland. Restrictions are due to be eased on shops, pubs and restaurants.

The numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Scotland has fallen to 196. The First Minister told a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing this figure is 19 fewer than when it was last provided before the Easter break.

Of these patients, the number in intensive care remains the same as prior to the Easter break at 21.

The First Minister said 2,577,816 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 463,780 have received their second dose.