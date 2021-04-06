Teenage girl attacked by group of men in Carlisle

A teenage girl has been left with bruising after being assaulted by a group of men during a daylight attack in Carlisle.

Police are investigating the incident that is reported to have happened on the footpath between the Sheepmount and Engine Lonning at around 2pm on Saturday 3 April.

The girl, who is in her early teens, was not seriously injured, but police say she was left 'shaken and distressed' after it occurred.

Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch by contacting Cumbria Police via 101.