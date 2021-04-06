Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the death of a Workington man in the river Eden over the Easter weekend near Lazonby.

The body of a 40-year-old man, who had gone into the water while out on a boat, was found following a five-hour multi-agency search operation on 3 April.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and are set to prepare a file for the coroner.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a number of men in boats near Lazonby at around 3:20pm that day to get in touch.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC 2221 Brownrigg on 101, referring to incident 152 of April 3.