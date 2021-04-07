Emergency services remain at scene of fire at Silloth Airfield

Emergency services remained at the scene of a fire at Silloth Airfield on Wednesday morning.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue say six engines were called out on Tuesday night to tackle the fire and asked people nearby are asked to stay away, and keep their doors and windows closed.

In a post on social media, the fire service said that firefighting activity would resume in the daylight on Wednesday.

It is unclear how the fire started or the extent of any damage at this stage.