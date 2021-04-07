Man, 65, dies in hospital after crash on A6 south of Shap

A man who was taken to hospital after a crash in Cumbria has died, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A6, south of Shap, at 6.45pm on Wednesday 6th April.

Police, the fire service, ambulance and air ambulance staff all attended the scene, which involved one car - a Kia Sportage.

Two people who were in the car were treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, later died in hospital. The passenger – a 14-year-old girl – was not seriously hurt.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses who were travelling along the A6 at 6:45pm, who may have seen a black Kia or who stopped at the scene and didn’t manage to pass details to the police. Contact 101, referring to incident 176 of April 6.