A mental health 'hub' for new, expectant or bereaved mothers is to open within months in Cumbria.

It is one of 26 across England which will offer physical checks and psychological therapy in one building, as well as training for maternity staff and midwives.

With 1 in 5 women experiencing difficulties after giving birth, the news has been welcomed by support groups and parents.

Valerie Isherwood's daughter Lily was stillborn at 32 weeks. In the years since her death, she has ran a child bereavement charity and has helped thousands of women across Cumbria

She says NHS investment in maternal mental health is desperately needed and is pleased the county is getting a specialist centre.

Valerie told ITV Border: "Parents who lose a baby have every ounce innocence about pregnancy stripped from them, and to go on and try to get pregnant again is full of anxiety and fear.

"I think the support available through the hub will be really important for that and I'm just so thrilled that we're finally going to get that kind of support, locally."

Credit: PA

Where will the sites be?

Birmingham & Solihull

Leicestershire

Northamptonshire

Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw

Lancashire and South Cumbria

Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Kent and Medway

Cornwall

Devon

NHS England says the first ten hubs including the one covering Lancashire and south cumbria will open within months, with another 16 by this time next year. But it promises by April 2024, that every area of England will have one.

By the end of 2021-22 around 6,000 women will receive care and treatment for a wide range of mental health issues from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after giving birth to others with a severe fear of childbirth, it added.

As well as offering psychological therapies for new and expectant mothers the clinics will also provide training for maternity staff and midwives, NHS England said.

If the issues in this article have affected you or someone you know, here's how to get help: