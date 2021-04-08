Cumbria Police investigate assault on teenage girl in Carlisle

Police are investigating an assault on a teenage girl in Carlisle.

It happened around 7:30pm on 31st March, at the play park off St Ninian’s Road. The girl, aged in her mid-teens, was assaulted by a man aged in his fifties. She sustained minor injuries including bruising to the face.

The man is described as a white, 6ft tall, of stocky build, he is balding with grey hair on the side of his head. He was wearing jeans and walking an English bull terrier at the time of incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 200 of 31 March. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111.