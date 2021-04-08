As restrictions on travel and group exercise ease, Cumbria Constabulary are launching the 'Two Wheel' campaign for the next fortnight.

As well as public information across social media and in the community, in the final weekend of 17th and 18th, officers from the mobile support group will be in the area of Hartside and Devils Bridge engaging with drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists to make sure they are keeping themselves and others safe. The campaign aims to raise awareness and educate road users who will be keen to get out on day trips as restrictions ease.

Police have issued the following advice for both drivers and those on two wheels.

Advice for drivers

Ensure you give space, the recommended safe passing distance is 1.5m.

Only overtake when it's safe to do so.

At junctions or when undertaking a manoeuvre, think bike.

Advice for those on two wheels

Ensure your bike or motorcycle is road worthy, check your light, tyres, reflectors and brakes.

Be seen, make sure your wearing bright clothing and protective clothing.

Take care when on the road, give timely and clear signals and look out for other drivers who might not have seen you.

Motorcyclist’s take care when overtaking and on country roads.

Ride to the weather conditions, slow down and stay safe.