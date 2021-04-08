Danielle Potter

A teenager from West Cumbria is designing and selling safety keyrings to help women feel safer walking the streets after dark.

16 year old Danielle Potter from Seaton says she wants to make people, especially women feel less intimidated in their own communities.

The 'Dauntless Defence' chains include a torch, rape alarm, hand sanitiser and other bespoke items depending on customer preferences.

Danielle's friend Connor Sharples shows how it works: