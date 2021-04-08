MP launches petition to save Holehird care home

MP Tim Farron has launched a campaign to save Holehird care home from being closed.

Holehird, based on the outskirts of Windermere, has provided care for people with physical disabilities and complex needs for the past 60 years.

However, the organisation that runs Holehird, Leonard Cheshire, has announced plans to shut it down, with around 60 members of staff set to lose their jobs and 24 residents set to lose their home.

The organisation say the investment needed in the home is 'prohibitive.' Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron has started a petition calling on Leonard Cheshire not to close the care home.

The home was last threatened with closure 15 years ago, but the move did not go ahead after a similar campaign.

Holehird Care Home. Credit: ITV News

Tim Farron said: “This is absolutely devastating news and my thoughts are with the residents, staff and their families at this really difficult time.

“Holehird is such a special place that has gone above and beyond to care for people for the past 60 years.

“As a community we’ve saved Holehird once before and I am determined that we can save it again. That’s why today I’m launching a petition so we can tell those in power that Holehird must have a future.”

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “The level of short and long-term investment needed at Holehird for it to have a sustainable future is prohibitive.

"Having looked at all the options in detail, it is with great regret that we have therefore made the difficult decision not to renew our lease at the service.

“We know there is considerable local affection for Holehird, and we are speaking to local stakeholders as well as residents, their families and staff individually. Together with local authorities, we will support people to choose new homes that are right for them.

“We’d like to thank all our staff for their dedication and service. We will support them fully in the coming months.”