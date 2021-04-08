On tonight's programme from Dumfries - deaths in Scotland linked to coronavirus pass 10,000. We get reaction to the grim milestone from party leaders on the campaign trail. Also tonight - we question the candidates in the key marginal constituency of Dumfriesshire. And coming of age in the age of COVID - what local twenty one year olds want to hear from Scotland's political parties.

