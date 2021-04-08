The second of our special reports profiling the constituencies in our area ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on the 6th May 2021.

The marginal seat of Dumfriesshire takes in Nithsdale, Annandale and much of the town of Dumfries itself.

At the last election the Conservatives made a significant gain, Oliver Mundell defeating Labour's Elaine Murray and securing a 1,200 vote majority over the SNP's Joan McAlpine, with the Lib Dems in a distant, deposit losing fourth place. Watch Greg Hoare's report:

The candidates standing in Dumfriesshire for the election on 6th May are:

Richard John Brodie - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Joan McAlpine - Scottish National Party

Oliver Mundell - Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party