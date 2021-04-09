The Duke of Edinburgh's legacy in the Border region

People across Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders are paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh following his death, aged 99.

Prince Philip was a regular visitor to the region for more than 60 years.

He accompanied the Queen on many official trips, including a visit to Carlisle Castle in 2002, during the Golden Jubilee tour.

The Duke of Edinburgh at Carlisle Castle during her Golden Jubilee vist to the North West, 2002. Credit: PA

In 2010, he was by the Queen’s side as she officially opened the Plainstanes performance area at the Midsteeple in Dumfries, one of a number of trips to the south west of Scotland.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen at the Midsteeple, Dumfries, Scotland. Credit: PA

Prince Philip also watched on as the Queen opened the Borders Railway at Tweedbank in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh travel on a steam train to inaugurate the Scottish Borders Railway, 2015. Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh was also a regular visitor in his spare time, and his passion for outdoor sports kept him coming back.

Between 1973 and 2008 he took part in almost every Lowther Carriage Driving Trials and regularly competed against George Bowman, from Penrith.

"I didn't like him, I loved him. He was man's man. He hadn't any favourites. He treated everybody the same. He didn't suffer fools and he was a down to earth man's man."

Prince Philip was the longest serving consort of a British Monarch. After so many visits, he will be missed by many in Cumbria and the south of Scotland.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a keen carriage driver.

"I think great sadness that one of the characters of the 20th century and part of the 21st century has passed on, but also thanks for a marvellous life really, supporting the crown and the country." Peter Hensman, Lake District Estates