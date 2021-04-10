Carlisle United have announced their players will wear black armbands in tribute to His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

The 99-year-old passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April.

On Twitter the club said they had fond memories of the many visits The Duke of Edinburgh made to Cumbria over the years.

Chris Beech's men will wear black armbands to pay their respects to the Duke, when they travel to Barrow in League Two, for what is considered a derby match.

The Bluebirds have also paid tribute to His Royal Highness, expressing their sorrow at his passing.