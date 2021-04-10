A service has been held at Carlisle Cathedral to commemorate the life of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

The bells at the Cathedral tolled to honour the remarkable life of the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Following the announcement of the Duke's death on Friday 9 April, the cathedral held a minute’s silence, and prayers for Prince Philip, Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal family.

The flag was also flown at half mast as a mark of respect.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, there were limited numbers allowed to attend the lunchtime Eucharist.

The service was live-streamed on the cathedral's facebook page for those who wanted to pause and reflect on the Duke's life.

The Royal Family are urging the public to pay their respects privately, in keeping with the government's lockdown rules.