Cumbrian businesses prepare to reopen after third covid lockdown
Tourism in the Lake District and elsewhere in our region is expected to get a boost as overnight stays will be permitted from tomorrow.
Pubs and cafes with outdoor space, hairdressers, non-essential shops and leisure centres are also gearing up to reopen.
For Dale Kin-cleaves tomorrow can't come soon enough He's been forced to close because of Covid restrictions for months, along with other hairdressers in England.
We didn't take any bookings until we heard from Boris, that we are officially opening, and then literally messages came flying in, about 11 12 o'clock at night we were booking people in.
The latest easing of lockdown restriction will also allow people to take advantage of an overnight stay in popular tourist spots such as the Lake District.
The tourism industry is estimated to have lost 2 billion pounds during the pandemic.
Whilst the return of visitors is welcome, there are calls for tourists to respect the countryside code.
At the same time we want to make sure those people who visit don't just respect the environment they've come to marvel at but also respect the full time residents who live here and who have every right to expect that they can go about their normal lives without disruption and without livestock being put at risk, without emergency vehicles being blocked without their being rubbish left everywhere.