Cumbrian businesses prepare to reopen after third covid lockdown

Tourism in the Lake District and elsewhere in our region is expected to get a boost as overnight stays will be permitted from tomorrow.

Pubs and cafes with outdoor space, hairdressers, non-essential shops and leisure centres are also gearing up to reopen.

For Dale Kin-cleaves tomorrow can't come soon enough He's been forced to close because of Covid restrictions for months, along with other hairdressers in England.

We didn't take any bookings until we heard from Boris, that we are officially opening, and then literally messages came flying in, about 11 12 o'clock at night we were booking people in. Dale Kin-Cleaves, Barber

The latest easing of lockdown restriction will also allow people to take advantage of an overnight stay in popular tourist spots such as the Lake District.

The tourism industry is estimated to have lost 2 billion pounds during the pandemic.

Whilst the return of visitors is welcome, there are calls for tourists to respect the countryside code.