Holyrood pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh as parliament recalled

The Scottish Parliament will sit today after being recalled for only the sixth time in its history to show respect to the Duke of Edinburgh following his death.

Holyrood's presiding officer, Ken Macintosh, announced that MSPs would be able to return to parliament to pay tribute to Prince Philip with a motion of condolence from 11am.

All of the parties at Holyrood have also temporarily suspended their campaigning for the Holyrood election.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament: "The tributes paid to the Duke of Edinburgh over these last few days show the affection in which he was held here in Scotland, across the United Kingdom and, indeed, around the world.

"On behalf of the people of Scotland I express my deepest sympathy Her Majesty The Queen, who is grieving the loss of her strength and stay, her husband and also to the Duke's children and to the wider Royal Family."

Mr Macintosh said: "I have this afternoon decided that the Parliament should be recalled to show our respect to the Duke of Edinburgh following today's sad announcement.

"His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, lived a life dedicated to duty and public service and his support for this institution was clear. This is why I have taken the decision to recall in order that we may take the time to pause, remember and pay tribute to his work."

Flowers are placed outside of Windsor Castle following the death of Prince Philip. Credit: PA

The Parliament has previously been recalled on January 4 to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and for the death of first minister Donald Dewar, the death of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, for a ministerial statement on the release of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed al-Megrahi, and on December 30 last year for a Brexit debate.

The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, two months before his 100th birthday.

A notice announcing the death was briefly posted on the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh.

Flags were lowered to half mast there, as well as at the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Government and local authority buildings.