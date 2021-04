play-icon Created with Sketch.

A car has crashed into a shop window on a Dumfries and Galloway high street.

Police Scotland were called at around 3:25pm on Monday after receiving reports of a vehicle that had struck the front window of a gift and jewellery shop in Annan.

Officers say no injuries have been reported, but ask people to avoid the area while emergency services are in attendance.

