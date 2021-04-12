The rugby club in Carlisle encouraging more women to take up the sport

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Bruce McKenzie

A rugby club in Carlisle is hoping to get more women into the grass-roots game, thanks to the the growing profile of the Women's Six Nations.

The Carlisle Cougars are back in training after months on the sidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as the well established women's team, the club now runs three sides at youth level.

Head Coach Sam Meakin said: "It's really great to see the women back, and see the girls starting next week. It's been a long, long time. It's been fantastic."

With so many people looking to get out to exercise and meet new people as lockdown restrictions ease, clubs like this hope many more women and girls will be inspired to give rugby a try.