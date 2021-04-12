Woman killed in crash involving van in Dumfries and Galloway is named

A cyclist who died after a collision with a van in Dumfries and Galloway has been named as 44-year-old Helen Renton from Dumfries.

The crash happened near Mainsriddle, on the route between Dumfries and Dalbeattie, just after 1 o'clock on Sunday afternoon.

It involved a white Peugeot van and a black Trek bicycle. Police said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

The driver and passenger from the van were both uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information. Sergeant Leigh McCulloch from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit based in Lockerbie said:“Tragically as a result of this crash the cyclist has lost her life and our thoughts at this time are with her family and friends.

“Several people stopped to help at the scene and our inquiries continue to establish what happened. I’d ask anyone who saw the crash to get in touch with officers as a priority to help our investigation.

“I’d ask anyone who was recording with dash cam on the A710 who may have captured either the van or bicycle prior to the crash, to check their systems and provide officers with any relevant footage as soon as possible.”