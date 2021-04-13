Borderer Gregor Townsend to make debut as Lions assistant coach

Borderer Gregor Townsend has been named as part of the British and Irish Lions coaching set-up for this summer's tour to South Africa.

Galashiels-born Townsend will take up the role of attack-coach following a successful Six Nations that saw him guide Scotland to wins over England and France.

The 47-year-old has tasted success as a player against the Springboks as a member of the 1997 series-winning Lions team.

Completing the trio of debutants is the appointment of Leinster’s Robin McBryde to take charge of the forwards, while Neil Jenkins of Wales returns for his fourth tour as kicking coach.

“To be involved as a player and now as a coach is truly humbling,” commented Townsend.

“The Springboks are a formidable opponent on home turf, but looking at the talent in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, it is a hugely exciting opportunity for us to do something special.

“One of the great challenges of a Lions Tour is to bring together players from four different countries, in a short space of time, and create an attacking threat that will cause the opposition problems. It’s something I am already looking forward to.”