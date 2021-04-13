People in Scotland will be able to travel anywhere in the country for recreation and to meet family and friends outdoors from Friday, the First Minister has announced.

Current restrictions mean a maximum of four adults are allowed to meet outdoors, but from the 16th April, six adults from up to six households will be able to meet.

It comes a day after outdoor dining areas and beer gardens in England were allowed to reopen on Monday as part of the Government's road map out of lockdown.

The First Minister announced the changes at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

She said "significant progress" has been made in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases in Scotland.

The further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland on April 26 is still expected to go ahead including non-essential cross-border travel between Scotland and England.

The First Minister said: “We are now extremely confident that those parts of the country currently in level four will move to level three on April 26, that’s now less that two weeks away.

“That means, amongst other things, that on that day shops will fully reopen, pubs, cafes and restaurants will also be able to fully open outdoors on April 26 and will be able to open indoors on that date, but on a restricted basis.”

The country has recorded three deaths from coronavirus and 221 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - to 7,633.

Giving a Covid-19 update, the First Minister said 222,382 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 222,161 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 1.6%, down from 2.4%. There are 133 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 21 in 24 hours, and 20 patients are in intensive care, down one.

Ms Sturgeon said 2,682,706 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, up 13,983 from yesterday, and 605,126 have received their second dose.

Commenting on today's Scottish Government announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: "Scotland's hospitality sector is on its knees and that is compounded by seeing equivalent businesses across the border reopening sooner. Every day that doors stay closed, more jobs are lost.

"This positive direction of travel is possible thanks to the immense sacrifices people continue to make but the game-changer is the UK's extraordinary vaccine programme."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the changes were a "welcome announcement".

He said: "We need to ensure that this lockdown is our last. We need to continue, and improve the pace of, the vaccine roll out and ensure the testing and tracing infrastructure is in place to support a return to normal."