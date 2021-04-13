Zero Covid deaths recorded in Cumbria for the first time since September

There were no deaths in Cumbria in the week ending 2 April, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificateThat's down from two deaths the previous week, and is the first time since last September that the weekly figure has been zero, according the the Office for National Statistics.

Figures show the number of registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has fallen to the lowest level in six months, with the Easter break affecting numbers.

There were 400 deaths registered in the week ending April 2 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

This is the lowest number since the week ending October 2 and down 44% on the previous seven days