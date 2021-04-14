140 jobs under threat at Calder Foods factory in Carlisle

Around 140 jobs could be lost at a factory in Carlisle, after an announcement that it could be closed.

All of the employees at Calder Foods have been sent letters confirming they may be made redundant.

Parent Company Creative Foods, based in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, said that preparing to close the site was a difficult decision, but was necessary because of the financial difficulties caused by Covid-19.

CEO Marcus O’Sullivan, said, “Proposing to close the site at Calder Foods was a difficult decision considering the potential impact on our employees, but was necessary in order for us to remain a viable business in this current economical environment.

"This decision in no way reflects on the performance and dedication of our affected employees who have demonstrated great support and commitment.

"As we go through the consultation process, we will work to ensure that all affected employees receive proper assistance.”