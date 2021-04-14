Covid: Almost a third of adults in Dumfries and Galloway are fully vaccinated

Almost a third of adults in Dumfries and Galloway are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

As at the end of 13 April 2021, a total of 87,360 first dose jabs had been delivered in the region – representing over 70% of all adults

And 37,958 people have received their second dose, which accounts for 31.4% of everyone aged 16 and above.

However, the council is urging everyone is being encouraged to continue to follow the rules, including wearing a face coverings, hand washing and social distancing.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “Amid current national limitations on vaccine stocks, a great deal of the work that is happening now is focused on delivering second dose vaccinations.

“A second vaccination is very important, as it helps ensure that everyone has the highest and longest-lasting degree of protection against the coronavirus.

“Everyone should take up the opportunity for both vaccinations at the time when they are offered.

“Although a current focus is on second jags, work is gearing up to provide vaccinations to those aged under 50 as more vaccine stocks become available and we work down through the age cohorts.”