How to send a message of condolence for HRH Prince Philip in Cumbria

A freepost address has been set up in Cumbria to to allow people who don't have internet access the chance to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

You can send your message of condolence to Cumbria County Council by addressing the envelope to: FREEPOST CUMBRIA COUNTY COUNCIL.

All condolence messages received will be collated and archived at Cumbria Archives with a letter from the Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria addressed to HM The Queen.

The Royal Family have asked that people leave their condolences online. No physical books of condolence will be available in public buildings in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Royal Family have also set up a book of condolence on their own website.