Sir Mo Farah supports Cumbrian man running 110 marathons in 110 days

A Cumbrian man who is running an epic 110 marathons in as many days has received a message of support from Sir Mo Farah.

Cleator Moor man Gary McKee has raised more than £55,000 for two charities close to his heart; Macmillan Cancer Support Cumbria and West Cumbria Hospice. His original target was £10k.

The 51-year-old ran his first marathon on 1st February and hopes to complete his last one on 21st May.

Offering his support, Sir Mo sent a video to Gary. He said: "Hello everybody, it's Mo here. You've got to get behind this great man. Gary McKee is running 110 marathons in 110 days.

"That's incredible to run that many marathons to raise money for charity. So, let's get behind him and support him. Gary, well done mate. Keep it going. We're behind you all the way."