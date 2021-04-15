Stranraer Oyster Festival 2021 cancelled amid pandemic

One of Scotland’s biggest food festivals set to take place in Dumfries and Galloway has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus.

Stranraer Oyster Festival was due to run over three days in September.

Organisers say continuing uncertainty means postponing until next year is the most sensible option and will allow them to plan ahead for 2022.

Previous years have seen over 17,000 people come to the shores of Loch Ryan, home of Scotland’s last remaining native oyster fishery.

The festival includes the Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships as well as other entertainment and activities.

Romano Petrucci, Chair of Stranraer Development Trust said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to explore approaches that might allow our festival to return this year.

"We carried out a very through examination of all the possibilities, but circumstances make it impossible for us to guarantee a festival that is safe for our community and safe for our visitors at this time.

"By the time 2022 and the next planned Stranraer Oyster Festival comes around, it will be a staggering and very sobering three years since we last all gathered for such a wonderful weekend celebrating our local oysters.

"For now, all we can do is apologise for this years cancellation and wish each and every one of you a safe, happy and healthy summer.”